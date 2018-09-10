A 33-year-old Calgary man is facing charges in connection to a robbery at a jewelry store in the city’s northeast last Thursday.

Police say a man wearing a bandanna entered Anthony Jewellers in Marlborough Mall on September 6th at about 11:20 a.m.

The man smashed a number of display cases and removed several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene were able to provide police with a licence plate and description of the vehicle.

Police were patrolling near 52 Street and 8 Avenue S.E. a short time later when they came across a vehicle that matched the description but had a different licence plate attached.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody.

Bruce Alexander Ralph Parry, 33, of Calgary, is charged with one count each of robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.