A 31-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection to the sexual assault of a woman in Weaselhead Flats last month.

A woman was walking along the Jack Rabbit Trail on May 18 when she was passed by a man on a mountain bike.

About 15 minutes later, the man returned and asked the woman about trails in the area.

He then allegedly hugged the woman from behind and dragged her into the bushes.

Police say that the man dropped his pants and started sexually assaulting the woman.

The victim was able to escape and when she reached for her dog spray the man fled the scene on his bike.

Police released a sketch of a suspect following the incident and say it generated tips from the public.

Steven Robert Markin, 31, is charged with one count of sexual assault.