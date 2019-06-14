Calgary police say a 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Louis Angelo Mojica in August 2016.

Officials say Jimmy Truong has been charged with first-degree murder following an extensive investigation.

Police were first called to the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Panamount Way N.W. in the early morning hours of August 12, 2016.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found 27-year-old Mojica seriously injured in the front seat of a white Dodge Charger. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A year later, police released a surveillance photo taken from the scene and that led investigators to charge Truong.

Officials say he is also a suspect in three other murders: Cuc Lung, 34, and Quang Tran, 38, outside a home in Redstone in September 2016 and Phu Phan, 30, in Edmonton.

Police believe all four murders were targeted attacks carried out by gang members.

The investigation into all of the incidents is still ongoing as police believe there are more suspects involved.

Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org