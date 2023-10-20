Advertisement
Man charged in connection with sexual assault at Calgary shopping centre
Calgary police released this photo of a suspect in the incident at Richmond Square shopping centre on Sept. 21. Officials identified him as 37-year-old Sandeep Kataria. (Supplied)
Calgary police say a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault that took place last month.
Earlier this week, investigators reached out to the public for information about the incident, which took place at 12:30 pm. on Sept. 21 at the Richmond Square shopping centre.
Police say an unknown man approached a woman and asked to take a photo of her.
The victim obliged and police say he then touched her in a sexual manner without her consent.
The woman ran into a nearby store for help.
Police say tips from the public have helped investigators identify and arrest a suspect.
Sandeep Kataria, 37, is charged with sexual assault.
He's expected in court on Dec. 18.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact CPS by calling 403-266-1234.
