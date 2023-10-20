Calgary police say a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault that took place last month.

Earlier this week, investigators reached out to the public for information about the incident, which took place at 12:30 pm. on Sept. 21 at the Richmond Square shopping centre.

Police say an unknown man approached a woman and asked to take a photo of her.

The victim obliged and police say he then touched her in a sexual manner without her consent.

The woman ran into a nearby store for help.

Police say tips from the public have helped investigators identify and arrest a suspect.

Sandeep Kataria, 37, is charged with sexual assault.

He's expected in court on Dec. 18.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact CPS by calling 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips