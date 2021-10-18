Man charged in downtown Calgary attacks is son of CPS officer

CALGARY -

Calgary police say a man charged in connection with a series of violent attacks in the downtown core last week is the son of a serving police officer.

Conner Dery, 25, of Calgary, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

In a statement released to the public on Monday, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the identity of the suspect became known "mid-afternoon on Friday" when his father recognized a CCTV image of the suspect that was circulated amongst police as part of the investigation.

"He notified investigators and the arrest was made," CPS said. "The investigation is ongoing."

Three people were injured in the attacks on Friday, which started just after 3 a.m.

The first victim used an emergency button at the Fourth Street CTrain Station to call for help, saying he had been slashed by someone with a machete.

About 90 minutes later, police found a second victim unconscious in a bus shelter at Sixth Avenue and First Street S.W.

The victims were taken to hospital in serious condition and in life-threatening condition respectively, police said.

A third victim was found at around the same time near the Peace Bridge. Police said he was taken to hospital with injuries to his hand.

While initial reports indicated a fourth person had been attacked and knocked unconscious by the assailant, police said Saturday that report was determined to be unfounded.

Police said Friday the attacks were random with no common theme among the victims, and that a clear motive had not been identified.

Charges against Dery were announced the next day.

The charges are in relation to the first victim that was found at the Fourth Street CTrain Station, police said.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.