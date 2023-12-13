CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in northwest Calgary

    Calgary police

    A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that took place in September, police said Wednesday.

    At just after midnight on Sept. 4, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of 16 Avenue and Montgomery Avenue N.W.

    The victim, a 59-year-old man, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but he later died.

    Police say the driver of the truck, a black Ford Ranger, fled the scene.

    Seth Froese, 21, is charged with hit-and-run causing death.

    He is expected in court on Jan. 8, 2024.

