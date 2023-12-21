Man charged in fatal N.E. Calgary hit-and-run

A Calgary man is facing charges following a fatal hit-and-run in the northeast neighbourhood of Horizon last summer.

Police believe a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in the 3800 block of 34 Street N.E. just before 1:30 a.m. on July 21.

The victim was identified as Brandy Hillman by her family.

At the time, police were searching for a dark-coloured 2008-2010 Dodge Grand Caravan that did not remain at the scene.

Police have charged Rajnesh Kumar, 45, of Calgary, with hit-and-run and hit-and-run causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.