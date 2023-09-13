Man charged in fatal stabbing in Bowness

Dennis George Hart, 52, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of another man inside a Bowness home on Sept. 12, 2023. Dennis George Hart, 52, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of another man inside a Bowness home on Sept. 12, 2023.

