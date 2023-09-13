Man charged in fatal stabbing in Bowness
Calgary police say a 52-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Bowness.
At 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 12, police were called to a home in the 7700 block of 41 Avenue N.W.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.
The victim, identified as 54-year-old Sean Michael Barber, died at the scene.
Police arrested two men at the home and say one of them has been charged.
Dennis George Hart faces one count of second-degree murder in connection with the incident.
The second person arrested was identified as a witness and was not involved in the fight, police said.
Hart is expected in court on Sept. 15.
