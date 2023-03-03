Man charged in hate-motivated crime at Seton Library

Calgary police say a man faces charges in connection with a hate-motivated crime that occurred during an event at a southeast library last month.

Officials say police were called at 11:15 a.m. to the Seton Library, located at 4995 Market St. S.E., on Saturday, Feb. 25 to "check on a planned demonstration."

Police say protestors had gathered in the facility in opposition to the Reading with Royalty event, described as a family-friendly story time program where Calgary's drag queen, king and monarch performers read stories to children.

On arrival, Calgary police say the situation had become heated, with some of the protestors shouting slurs.

"Several individuals aggressively entered a library classroom, shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs at the children and parents in attendance, scaring the children while causing a disturbance and subsequently refusing to leave," police said in a release.

The individuals were forced out of the room by staff and police attended to escort them off the property.

"Following the altercation, officers remained on scene to ensure public safety and gather additional evidence," police said.

Charges have now been laid against one of the protestors, 36-year-old Derek Scott Reimer.

Police say Reimer is charged with causing a disturbance and one count of mischief.

However, since his alleged crimes are considered to be hate-motivated, officials say that factor will be considered by the courts in the event he is proven guilty.

"If the judge decides during sentencing that hate was a motivation for the offence, it is an aggravating factor that can add to the convicted person’s sentence," officials said.

Anyone with additional information about what occurred at the Seton Library on Feb. 5 is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

