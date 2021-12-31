Man charged in Lethbridge shooting that injured 49-year-old man

Lethbridge police say one man has been charged in connection with a shooting in the city's north side on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of 7A Avenue North at 10:30 p.m.

Emergency crews found a 49-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Investigators believe Wednesday’s incident was not random and the suspect and victim are known to one another," police said in a Friday news release.

Police said the shooting happened after a verbal altercation between two people that became physical.

"One of the individuals left the scene but returned later in the day and another altercation between the two ensued, resulting in the discharge of a firearm," a news release said.

Police took two people into custody on Thursday.

Bira Jamal Ahmed, 24, is charged with numerous offences including assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of firearm.

He has been remanded in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Jan. 7, 2022.

Police said the other person taken into custody was released without charges.

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service are still searching for the gun used in the attack. Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to not touch it and report it immediately by calling 403-328-4444.