Man charged in northeast Calgary break-and-enter

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-and-enter that took place last month in the northeast Calgary community of Renfrew.

Brent Bear Shirt faces one count of break-and-enter with intent.

A Renfrew home was broken into on July 7, police said.

At about 5:05 a.m., police were called to the 700 block of Fourth Street N.E. after a resident found an unknown man in her bedroom.

"The suspect is believed to have broken into the residence, entered the victim's bedroom and removed some of his clothing before sitting on her bed," police said in a release.

"The victim was woken up and startled by the suspect. She began to chase him out of her residence and immediately contacted police."

The victim was not harmed in the incident and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Bear Shirt was arrested on Aug. 7.

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips