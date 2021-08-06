CALGARY -- A 31-year-old man has been charged in relation to a break and enter at a Lethbridge business.

The break-in took place July 26 at a south Lethbridge business located on the 3100 block of 32 Street South, when several pieces of property were stolen from the business.

The man was arrested Friday when he matched CCTV footage shot on the evening of July 26 at the business in question.

When he was arrested, the man was in possession of stolen property unrelated to the property removed from the business on July 26.

Charles Lewis Pantherbone was charged with commercial break-and-enter and possess stolen property under $5000.

Pantherbone was released from custody on an undertaking with conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 22, 2021.