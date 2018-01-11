A 23-year-old man has been charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault in connection to an incident in a washroom at a fast food restaurant on Monday.

Police were called to the Dairy Queen, located at 1906 Centre Street N., after a female employee was allegedly assaulted.

The worker was cleaning the men’s washroom when a man entered and said he needed to use the facilities.

When the worker left to clean the women’s washroom, the man followed her inside and allegedly pushed her into a corner and touched her inappropriately.

Police released images of a suspect on Tuesday and took a man into custody on Wednesday.

Colin Phillip Bull Shields, 23, of no fixed address, is charged with one count each of forcible confinement and sexual assault.

Bull Shields is scheduled to appear in court next Friday.