A 35-year-old man is facing a number of weapons related charges in connection to a shooting at a downtown night club on New Year’s Day.

Emergency crews were called to Vault 17 VIP Lounge, in the 600 block of 10th Avenue S.W., at about 2:50 a.m. on January 1st for reports of shots fired in the parking lot.

Police found evidence at the scene to indicate that a shooting happened and say a weapon was fired.

They did not locate any witnesses at the time and no injuries were reported.

A day after the incident, police appealed to the public for information about the shooting.

On Friday, they arrested a man after executing a warrant on a residence in the 1100 block of 10 Street S.W.

During the search, police say they also seized items that are believed to be connected to the shooting and to drug trafficking.

Abdirahman Kadar Ibrahim, 35, is charged with: