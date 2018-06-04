Police have tracked down a driver who allegedly exposed his genitals to other motorists while travelling on Stoney Trail last month and he is now facing charges.

On May 12, a minivan and another vehicle were travelling southbound on Stoney Trail, near the Peigan Trail turnoff, when the driver of the van pulled up next to the other vehicle.

Police say the van’s driver exposed his genitals to the people in the other vehicle before he swerved off the roadway and onto Peigan Trail.

The victims did not get the van’s licence plate but police were able to generate a composite sketch of the suspect and released it to the media last week.

The public appeal led police to another victim who said she experienced a similar incident on May 22.

The woman did not report the incident but she did manage to get the offender’s licence plate and police were able to make an arrest.

Frank James Noskey, 55 of Carstairs, was picked up by police on Monday and is now charged with two counts of committing an indecent act.