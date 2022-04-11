Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border protest going directly to trial
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.
A lawyer for Christopher Lysak, 48, told a Lethbridge judge Monday he is waiving his right to a preliminary hearing and has elected to be tried by a judge and jury in Court of Queen's Bench.
Lysak, along with Chris Carbert, Anthony Olienick and Jerry Morin, are to return to court April 25.
Lysak, who is also charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon and mischief to property over $5,000, was previously denied bail.
“He is detained and would like the earliest trial,” said lawyer Alias Sanders, on behalf of Lysak's lawyer, Jim Lutz.
Lawyers representing Morin and Carbert indicated they were planning to seek bail hearings for their clients. Calgary lawyer Alain Hepner is on the record as Olienick's counsel.
The protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions began at the U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta., in late January and lasted for almost three weeks.
Fourteen people were charged after RCMP found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers tied to the protest.
Police allege a group at the protest was willing to use force if the blockade was disrupted and described the threat as “very serious.”
Crown prosecutor Aaron Rankin said additional evidence from the RCMP was made available to lawyers on Friday.
“The Crown provided what is referred to as RCMP package No. 1, which is another body of disclosure,” Rankin said.
“Friday's package includes wiretap audio and wiretap summaries.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022
