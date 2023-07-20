Man charged with drug trafficking following Calgary woman's overdose death

One man is facing charges following the overdose death of a Calgary woman this past spring.

The woman's family reached out to police in April 2023 to provide them with evidence against a alleged drug trafficker.

On Wednesday, following a three-month-long investigation by Calgary police and the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service, officers arrested a 31-year-old man.

During their investigation, officers also seized 7.7 grams of crack cocaine, 1.6 grams of powder cocaine, 69.6 grams of methamphetamine, 20.2 grams of fentanyl, $1,000 cash and multiple cell phones.

Christopher Cardinal is facing several drug-related charges including five counts of trafficking and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was also wanted on 29 outstanding criminal warrants.

"The woman’s death was investigated and deemed non-criminal in nature, and therefore, charges related to her death were not laid," police said in a news release.

Cardinal is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.