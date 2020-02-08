CALGARY -- Police say a suspect, arrested in connection with the slaying of Sheldon Wolf, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Faiyah (Victor) Briama, 23, of Calgary, has been formally charged. Briama was arrested Friday afternoon in Calgary following a police investigation.

Officials say he is responsible for the death of Sheldon Wolf, a man who was visiting the city from Carrot River, Sask. earlier this week.

Police began a missing person investigation on Monday when Wolf left the hotel he was staying at with his family members and failed to return.

A day later, his body was found in a rural area north of the city of Airdrie.

Officials have not released Wolf's cause of death but say he was the victim of a homicide.

Briama is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on Feb. 10.