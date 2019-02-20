A 60-year-old man is facing charges in connection to the alleged sexual assault of two teens over a five year period.

Police say the assaults are believed to started when the victims were about 12-years-old and happened between 2011 and 2016.

Last Tuesday, Daryl Patrick Gillespie, 60, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

Police say the victims and the accused are known to each other but their relationship will not be released to protect the identity of the two victims.

