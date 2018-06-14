A Calgary man who was convicted of killing a man and dumping his body near Carstairs in 2007 has appealed the decision.

Russell Tessier was arrested in 2015 and charged with killing Gerry Berdahl, 36, a close friend of his.

Berdahl’s body was found near the intersection of Range Road 282 and Highway 581 on March 16, 2007.

In his appeal, Tessier states that the trial judge erred by allowing into evidence his statement to police, which he says was given without police caution.

He also said that a video of himself and the victim on the night he was killed was unauthenticated and that he should have been allowed question Berdahl’s reputation at trial.