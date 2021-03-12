CALGARY -- A section of westbound Highway 1 was temporarily closed following a Friday morning crash that left one man dead.

According to RCMP, emergency crews responded to a location along the Trans-Canada Highway between Morley Road and Ozada Road at approximately 10 a.m. following a rollover crash.

Officers arrived to find a man, believed to have been the driver of the vehicle, in a field alongside the highway. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators believe he was ejected during the rollover. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed in the area and a detour to Highway 1A using Morley Road was in place early Friday afternoon.

The highway reopened to traffic shortly after 2 p.m.