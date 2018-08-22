RCMP says that one man has been killed after he was hit by a transport truck while walking on Highway 1 east of Calgary.

Crews were called to the scene, in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at Range Road 211, at about 12:21 a.m.

Officials say the victim, a 38-year-old man from Taber, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic on the highway was detoured for about five hours while police conducted an investigation.

The identity of the victim is not being released.