CALGARY -- A man in his 40s was pronounced dead in a northeast neighbourhood Wednesday morning after a large piece of concrete fell on him.

Emergency crews responded to a residence on Whiteram Way N.E., in the community of Whitehorn, shortly before 9 a.m.

EMS officials confirm the man was dead prior to the arrival of paramedics and that a piece of concrete had landed on him.

"When EMS arrived, we had one male in his 40s who was involved in a structural incident and had severe, massive traumatic injuries and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased," explained Naomi Nania, EMS public education officer.

"We were not able to perform any advanced life-saving skills."

An excavator and other landscaping equipment were in the yard outside of the home.

The fatal workplace incident at a private residence is being investigated by police as well as Occupational Health and Safety.