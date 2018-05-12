Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Cochrane on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 5th Avenue West, between 1st Street and Railway Street, at about 8:45 p.m. after a train collided with a pedestrian.

The man was crossing at the marked rail intersection when he was hit.

Police say the crossing arms were activated and down at the time.

The 49-year-old man sustained fatal injuries.

RCMP contacted the Canadian Pacific Railway Police, who are now investigating.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP Detachment at 780-851-8000 or your local police department. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.