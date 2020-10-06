CALGARY -- Calgary police have closed the intersection of Memorial Drive and 36th St. E. in all directions following a Tuesday morning incident that left one man dead.

According to police officials, an adult male fell out of a moving vehicle shortly before 9 a.m. and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The vehicle had fled the area prior to the arrival of police. As of 11 a.m., investigators have not identified a suspect vehicle.

Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit are on scene. The preliminary investigation has not determined whether the man was pushed from the vehicle or whether any of his injuries were sustained before he hit the road.

Anyone with information regarding the suspicious death is asked to contact the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.