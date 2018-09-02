RCMP is looking for the driver of a red pickup truck after a man was struck and killed on a major highway south of Lethbridge.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 5 between Prairie Arbour Estates and the airport at about 4:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Staff Sergeant Glenn Henry of the Coaldale RCMP says two people were walking southbound on the highway when the crash took place.

“One of the persons was on the highway itself and a truck came along and struck that person on the highway.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP has notified next of kin and say he was a 26-year-old male from the Blood Reserve. His identity is not being released.

The other person, a female, was not injured in the crash.

The truck, believed to be a red Dodge pickup from the 2013-2015 model years, did not stop at the scene and police have not been able to locate it yet.

“We’re asking for the public’s assistance if they’ve noted a red Dodge pickup with front-end damage, missing parts of the grille, to contact us as that may be the truck that we’re looking for.”

It’s believed the truck continued southbound down Highway 5.

The section of highway was shut down for several hours and was reopened at about 11:40 a.m.

“We have a traffic reconstructionist, a specialized RCMP member, to assist us with the scene.”

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the driver, the whereabouts of this red Dodge truck or information on any other crime please contact the Coaldale Rural RCMP at (403) 329-5080 or the Coaldale Municipal RCMP at (403) 345-5552. Alternatively please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

(With files from CTV Lethbridge's Zayn Jinah)