CALGARY -- One man is dead following a Tuesday afternoon RCMP investigation in Crowsnest Pass that culminated in officers firing shots at a suspect vehicle.

According to RCMP officials, two RCMP members attempted to stop a vehicle in the parking lot of the Blairmore Home Hardware at approximately 5 p.m. A confrontation occurred and the officers fired their service pistols.

The suspect attempted to drive off and, according to a witness, an officer gave chase on foot. The getaway was short-lived as the pickup truck struck the ditch. The suspect was pronounced dead a short time later.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. RCMP have not disclosed what prompted the attempted traffic stop.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the actions of the RCMP members. ASIRT investigates every incident where a police member fires their service weapon.

The community of Blairmore is located in the Crowsnest Pass, approximately 140 kilometres west of Lethbridge. In 2016, its population was slightly more than 2,000.