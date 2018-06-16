A man was killed after his vehicle lost control and rolled several times on Highway 12 near Clive on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene where they found a car against a light standard.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old from the Hamlet of Tees, had been ejected.

Paramedics attempted first aid at the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead.

A male passenger still inside the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Blackfalds RCMP.

The family of the deceased has been notified and the victim's identity is not being released.

Clive is located about 40 minutes northeast of Red Deer.