Police in Airdrie are investigating after a man was found fatally injured outside a home in the community on Saturday.

Airdrie RCMP were called to the Canals neighbourhood on Canoe Close S.W. at around 5 p.m.

On arrival, officers found an injured man outside of a house.

He was pronounced dead on scene a short time later.

One person is in custody and RCMP don’t believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).