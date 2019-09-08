Man dead in Airdrie shooting
Police tape blocks off a home at the centre of an investigation into a shooting in the City of Airdrie on September 7, 2019.
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 10:43AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 8, 2019 11:36AM MDT
Police in Airdrie are investigating after a man was found fatally injured outside a home in the community on Saturday.
Airdrie RCMP were called to the Canals neighbourhood on Canoe Close S.W. at around 5 p.m.
On arrival, officers found an injured man outside of a house.
He was pronounced dead on scene a short time later.
One person is in custody and RCMP don’t believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).