Police say a 44-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning when the ATV he was riding on flipped over.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating the circumstances of the crash that took place on a residential driveway on Township Road 410 at about 3:04 a.m. on Sunday.

Alberta EMS was called to the scene but, despite assistance from other residents, the victim was declared dead.

An initial investigation indicates the man was riding on the quad when it caught the soft shoulder on the road and rolled over.

The victim has not been identified and the investigation is still ongoing.