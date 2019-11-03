CALGARY – Investigators are looking to determine if speed and alcohol are to blame in a crash that claimed the life of a man in his 30s.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Bow Bottom Trail between 137 and 146 Avenue S.E. at just before 1:30 a.m.

They found a white Mazda A3i had lost control while heading southbound on the road, struck a lamp post on the western side of the road and stopped several metres away.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

The scene was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Traffic Section at 403-567-4000, or Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store