Man dead in single-vehicle crash in southeast Calgary
Police say a man in his 30s died at the scene of a crash on Bow Bottom Trail S.E. early Sunday morning.
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 10:42AM MST
Last Updated Sunday, November 3, 2019 11:17AM MST
CALGARY – Investigators are looking to determine if speed and alcohol are to blame in a crash that claimed the life of a man in his 30s.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Bow Bottom Trail between 137 and 146 Avenue S.E. at just before 1:30 a.m.
They found a white Mazda A3i had lost control while heading southbound on the road, struck a lamp post on the western side of the road and stopped several metres away.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not been released.
The scene was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Traffic Section at 403-567-4000, or Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store