LETHBRIDGE -- Police say a fatal shooting that took place Thursday inside a west Lethbridge home was not a random attack.

Lethbridge police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of University Drive West at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.

When LPS arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 35-year-old man inside.

Officials says the shooting was targeted.

"Members of our criminal investigation section were contacted and have taken over the investigation and although the investigation is in the early stages investigators determined this was not a random incident an individual involved were known to one another,” said Inspector Jason Walper with the LPS.

Insp. Walper says they haven't discovered the motive for the shooting. While many feel the west side of the city is considered to be a 'safer' part of the city, Walper went on to say serious incidents can happen anywhere.

Police say officers were on scene at a separate home, along Henderson Lake Boulevard in south Lethbridge, as part of the investigation.

"This would be the first homicide in Lethbridge this year," - Inspector Jason Walper

Although gun shots were reported, Walper says the cause of death won’t be released until an autopsy is conducted.

“This would be the first homicide in Lethbridge this year if. in fact. it is determined to be a homicide which of course must be confirmed by the Medical Examiner for cause of death so at this point we’re treating it as a homicide.”

Walper wants citizens to know that there’s no evidence to suggest there's any ongoing risk to residents at either location.

An autopsy of the man’s body will be conducted February 7, 2020, in Calgary.