Man dead in workplace accident outside Calgary

A 43-year-old man has died following a workplace accident southwest of Calgary, emergency responders have confirmed to CTV News.

Paramedics were called to the scene, at a construction site near Weaselhead Road and Grey Eagle Drive, for assistance with a worker who'd been injured.

It's believed the victim had fallen off a structure.

Once EMS arrived, they found the man with serious injuries, but he died at the scene.

The Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service, which has jurisdiction over the area where the accident occurred, told the media that it is investigating the incident.

"Emergency services personnel worked desperately to provide lifesaving aid but, unfortunately, the 43-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene," the service wrote in a statement.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family, friends and co-workers who were affected by this tragic incident."

The service says Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is also investigating.

This is a breaking news story and we will have more details when they are available…