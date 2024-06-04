Man dies after being hit by train in downtown Calgary

A man hit by a train in downtown Calgary on Tuesday morning has died.

Calgary police said a CPKC train hit a man around 10:50 a.m. in the 200 block of 10th Avenue S.W.

Calgary EMS confirmed an adult patient was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, police said the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Police initially believed the incident was related to mental health, but after investigation, the death has been deemed accidental.

In a statement to CTV News, CPKC confirmed a train made contract with a person along the tracks near the 1st Street overpass on Tuesday morning. The incident is under investigation.

Police said no further information will be released as the death was non-criminal.