CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man dies after being hit by train in downtown Calgary

    A train stopped in downtown Calgary after a collision with a pedestrian in the 200 block of 10 Avenue S.W. (CTV News) A train stopped in downtown Calgary after a collision with a pedestrian in the 200 block of 10 Avenue S.W. (CTV News)
    Share

    A man hit by a train in downtown Calgary on Tuesday morning has died.

    Calgary police said a CPKC train hit a man around 10:50 a.m. in the 200 block of 10th Avenue S.W.

    Calgary EMS confirmed an adult patient was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

    In an update on Tuesday afternoon, police said the man had succumbed to his injuries.

    Police initially believed the incident was related to mental health, but after investigation, the death has been deemed accidental.

    In a statement to CTV News, CPKC confirmed a train made contract with a person along the tracks near the 1st Street overpass on Tuesday morning. The incident is under investigation.

    Police said no further information will be released as the death was non-criminal.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News