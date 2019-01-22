Calgary police are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries in an alley in the northwest on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an alley behind the 100 block of 15 Street N.W. at about 12:10 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 34-year-old man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life threatening condition where he later died from his injuries.

An autopsy is expected to take place on Tuesday to determine the cause of death and the man’s identity.

Police have cordoned off some roads in the area and are asking people to avoid the area west of 14 Street N.W. between Kensington Road and 2 Avenue N.W.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

