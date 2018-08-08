Police are investigating the death of a passenger who went into medical distress after being removed from a flight at the Calgary International Airport on Tuesday.

The CBSA says an altercation occurred on board a departing flight when two officers tried to remove a foreign national.

The person went into medical distress and later died in hospital.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the CBSA said…

“On August 7, 2018, while attempting to remove a foreign national from Canada, an altercation took place between the individual and the two CBSA officers on board a flight from Calgary prior to its departure. The individual went into medical distress and was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

“This case is currently under Calgary Police Service (CPS) investigation with the full cooperation of the CBSA.

There is no word on where the flight was headed or the identity of the person who died.