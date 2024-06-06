CALGARY
    Man dies following reported altercation at Crescent Heights residence

    Police are investigating following a suspicious death in the Calgary community of Crescent Heights on Thursday evening.

    Police were called to a residence in the 900 block of First Street N.W. around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a fight.

    Officers found an injured man inside.

    Despite efforts by EMS, the man died from his injuries.

    Police took another man into custody for questioning.

    It's believed the victim and the suspect knew each other.

    Investigators say no more information will be released until after an autopsy, which is scheduled to take place on Friday.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

