A man who was shot at a home in the city’s northwest on Monday evening has died from his injuries in hospital and the Homicide Unit is now investigating.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Panamount Villas N.W. at about 10:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

A man was taken to hospital in life threatening condition and later died from his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to confirm the man’s identity.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating.

