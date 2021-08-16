Advertisement
Man dies in workplace incident at Glenmore Fabricators Limited
Published Monday, August 16, 2021 9:49PM MDT
A man in his 50s died early Monday evening in an incident that took place at Glenmore Fabricators Limited
Share:
CALGARY -- A man died in a workplace accident Monday at Glenmore Fabricators Limited just east of Stoney Trail on the city limits.
According to a Calgary Fire spokesperson, a man in his 50s died over supper hour when an object fell on him.
Despite efforts by first responders to save his life, he died on scene.
Calgary police and Occupational Health and Safety are both investigating the incident.