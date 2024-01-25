Man dies suspiciously near Sundre, Alta.; RCMP investigate

Following a report of a shooting near Sundre, Alta., local Mounties discovered a man suffering from "an apparent" bullet wound.

Attempts were made to save him, RCMP say, but he died of his injuries.

The call came in around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday.

Police found the man not long after that, northwest of town.

RCMP say an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

RCMP Major Crimes is investigating in the meantime.