Man dies while in custody of Airdrie RCMP
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 6:24PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 7:03PM MDT
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Alberta Serious Incident Response Teams are investigating after a 50-year-old man died while in police custody on Friday.
Officials say the suspect was arrested by Airdrie RCMP following an unspecified incident at CrossIron Mills Mall at 8 p.m. on May 24.
While he was in custody, the man died of unknown circumstances.
The victim's family has been notified, but his identity is not being released.
The investigation is ongoing.