The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Alberta Serious Incident Response Teams are investigating after a 50-year-old man died while in police custody on Friday.

Officials say the suspect was arrested by Airdrie RCMP following an unspecified incident at CrossIron Mills Mall at 8 p.m. on May 24.

While he was in custody, the man died of unknown circumstances.

The victim's family has been notified, but his identity is not being released.

The investigation is ongoing.