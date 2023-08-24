Man disappeared on trip to Australia: Calgary police

Calgary police are looking for help to track down a man who was supposed to meet his family in Australia two weeks ago but has since vanished.

Amir Hossin Anwari, 41, is believed to have been driving from Calgary to Vancouver on Aug. 9, with plans to fly from there to Australia on Aug. 11.

Officials say family members last heard from him on Aug. 8.

He is described as 168 centimetres (5'6") tall, approximately 68 kilograms (150 pounds) with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: P3 App