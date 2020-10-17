CALGARY -- Calgary police are working to determine what led up to a man being fatally shot in northeast Calgary Friday night.

Officials tell CTV News a man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre at about 9:05 p.m. They say he was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was in his early 20s, later died in hospital.

Members of the Homicide Unit are now questioning the people who brought the victim to hospital, but say they are not cooperating with the investigation.

A number of scenes have been examined, including an area near 32 Ave. and 37 St. N.E.

Homicide detectives say they are working on gathering more video Saturday morning to determine what happened to the victim and find any possible leads on suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.