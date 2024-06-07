Man drowns in incident at Kinsman Lake in Strathmore

A man drowned in Kinsman Lake in Strathmore Thursday evening.

In a media statement issued Friday morning, Strathmore RCMP said they were dispatched to Kinsman Lake around 7:10 p.m. for reports of a man struggling in the lake who kept disappearing beneath the surface.

Bystanders tried to help out, but were unsuccessful.

Officers and Strathmore Fire Department personnel worked with divers but couldn’t locate the man due to light and visibility issues.

A recovery effort is now underway. Officers ask that the public avoid the area to allow first responders to conduct their search.

Kinsman Lake is located in Kinsman Park in Strathmore, 53 kilometres east of Calgary.