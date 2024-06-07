CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man drowns in incident at Kinsman Lake in Strathmore

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Share

    A man drowned in Kinsman Lake in Strathmore Thursday evening.

    In a media statement issued Friday morning, Strathmore RCMP said they were dispatched to Kinsman Lake around 7:10 p.m. for reports of a man struggling in the lake who kept disappearing beneath the surface.

    Bystanders tried to help out, but were unsuccessful.

    Officers and Strathmore Fire Department personnel worked with divers but couldn’t locate the man due to light and visibility issues.

    A recovery effort is now underway. Officers ask that the public avoid the area to allow first responders to conduct their search.

    Kinsman Lake is located in Kinsman Park in Strathmore, 53 kilometres east of Calgary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News