CALGARY -- About two hours after Okotoks RCMP warned the public about a police incident in the community, officials say the situation has been resolved and an arrest has been made.

At about 9 a.m., police officers, along with the K-9 Unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT) were called to respond to an incident on Stanley Avenue.

Officials say the situation involved an incident where the lone occupant of a home on the street opened fire at a bailiff who was delivering court documents.

Units from three detachments - Okotoks, High River and Turner Valley - responded to the scene.

All residents in a community near North Railway Street and Crystal Ridge Drive were told to remain indoors while other members of the public were advised to steer clear.

By 11:30 a.m., the ERT arrested the man without further incident.

No one, including the bailiff, was injured as a result.

The suspect is facing a number of charges.