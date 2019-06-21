Police have charged a man in connection to a pair of shootings in the city.

The first happened March 10 in a basement suite, however police haven't revealed where. No injuiries were reported.

The second happened about 4:30 p.m. on May 6 when police were called to Riverfront Avenue and 4th Avenue S.E., where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Officers were able to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, and issued a plea for tips from the public. Police say their investigation revealed the pair were allegedly dealing drugs near a residence in the Eau Claire area.

On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of 1st Street S.E. and a man was arrested outside.

Andrew Alexander Carter, 19, is facing 22 weapons-related charges including:

Eight counts of failure to comply with a condition of a recognizance,

Two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order,

Two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it’s possession is unauthorized

Possession of loaded restricted or prohibited firearm,

Possession of a prohibited device

Possession of an unlicenced weapon,

Carrying a concealed weapon,

Possession of a firearm without a licence,

Unauthorized possession of a firearm,

Possession of a weapon obtained by commission of an offence,

Causing a disturbance,

Careless use of a firearm

Discharge a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Carter is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police say further charges are likely.

A woman was inside the apartment at the time and officers were executing the search warrant. Police say they attempted to get her to surrender, but at some point she went over the balcony railing and fell to the ground below.

She was critically injured and taken to hospital where she later died.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating, which is standard when someone is seriously injured or killed while dealing with police.

Police say there was no physical contact between the woman and officers during the incident.