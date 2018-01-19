CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man flashes staff of clothing store in Okotoks for third time this month
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 3:19PM MST
Members of the Okotoks RCMP are asking for help from the public as they attempt to identify a serial flasher who has exposed himself to sales staff at a local store on three occasions.
According to RCMP, a man appeared outside of the Reitmans store on Southridge Drive in the early evening hours of:
- Wednesday, January 3, 2018
- Tuesday, January 9, 2018
- Thursday, January 18, 2018
During the three incidents, the suspect exposed himself to employees from outside the store before fleeing the area eastward on foot.
RCMP describe the suspect as:
- A Caucasian male
- Approximately 50 years olds
- Approximately 165 cm ( 5’5”_ tall
- Having a medium build
- Having a beard
Anyone with information regarding the Reitmans flashings is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment, 403-995-6400, or Crime Stoppers.