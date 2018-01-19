Members of the Okotoks RCMP are asking for help from the public as they attempt to identify a serial flasher who has exposed himself to sales staff at a local store on three occasions.

According to RCMP, a man appeared outside of the Reitmans store on Southridge Drive in the early evening hours of:

Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Thursday, January 18, 2018

During the three incidents, the suspect exposed himself to employees from outside the store before fleeing the area eastward on foot.

RCMP describe the suspect as:

A Caucasian male

Approximately 50 years olds

Approximately 165 cm ( 5’5”_ tall

Having a medium build

Having a beard

Anyone with information regarding the Reitmans flashings is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment, 403-995-6400, or Crime Stoppers.