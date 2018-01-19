Members of the Okotoks RCMP are asking for help from the public as they attempt to identify a serial flasher who has exposed himself to sales staff at a local store on three occasions.

According to RCMP, a man appeared outside of the Reitmans store on Southridge Drive in the early evening hours of:

  • Wednesday, January 3, 2018
  • Tuesday, January 9, 2018
  • Thursday, January 18, 2018

During the three incidents, the suspect exposed himself to employees from outside the store before fleeing the area eastward on foot.

RCMP describe the suspect as:

  • A Caucasian male
  • Approximately 50 years olds
  • Approximately 165 cm ( 5’5”_ tall
  • Having a medium build
  • Having a beard

Anyone with information regarding the Reitmans flashings is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment, 403-995-6400, or Crime Stoppers.