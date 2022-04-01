Man found dead in Arbour Lake park, homicide unit investigating

Residents of two northwest neighbourhoods are being asked to review their surveillance footage and dash-cams as police investigate Thursday night's discovery of a body in park.

Emergency crews were called to a green space behind the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W. at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of an injured man but he was found dead.

The age and identity of the deceased, as well as the nature of his death, have not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is leading the investigation and is asking anyone who witnessed or recorded suspicious activity in the area in the hours before or after the discovery of the body to come forward.

Police are focusing on areas within the communities of Arbour Lake and Scenic Acres including the:

100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W.;

200 block of Schubert Place N.W.; and,

The 100 and 200 blocks of Scenic View Close N.W.

Anyone having information that could potentially assist the investigation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.