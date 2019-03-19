A man who was found dead in a motel room in the city’s northwest on Friday afternoon has been identified and the homicide unit is investigating.

Emergency crews were called to the Red Carpet Inn, in the 4600 block of 16 Avenue N.W., at about 1:10 p.m. for reports of a suspicious death.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy has identified him as 66-year-old Harry Vincent Jones. Police say he was also known as Frank.

Investigators are not releasing any more details on the death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously

