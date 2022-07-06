Man found dead in northeast Calgary neighbourhood

One man is dead and another is being questioned by police in connection with a Tuesday night incident in the neighbourhood of Greenview.

Emergency crews responded to the 4400 block of Greenview Drive N.E. shortly after 8 p.m. to reports of a man in medical distress. He was dead when first responders arrived on scene.

The identity of the deceased as well as the nature of his death have not been released.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm one man is being questioned in connection with the death and reports have been collected from several witnesses. There have been no reports of charges laid.

Investigators do not believe the attack was random.

"Although we are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, we believe all parties are known to one another and this is an isolated and targeted incident," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the homicide unit in a statement.

"We do not believe this incident is related to the other recent deaths within the last few days, which are also currently under investigation."

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.